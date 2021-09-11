Oregon, Ohio man dead after apparently being involved in crash

Toledo police say they found the 26-year-old man unresponsive in a vehicle on N. Expressway Dr. in north Toledo on Saturday.

TOLEDO, Ohio — An Oregon, Ohio man is dead after apparently being involved in a crash on Saturday.

Toledo police say 26-year-old Collin Folk, from Oregon, was found unresponsive in a vehicle on N. Expressway Dr. at the Polish Village Overpass, that “appeared to have been involved in a motor vehicle accident.”

Police say the vehicle was found around 12:23 p.m. on the side of the road, next to a light pole.

Folk was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police are investigating what led up to the crash.