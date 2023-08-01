Oregon City Schools: Truck did donuts on playground, caused 'substantial damage'

Anyone who knows who the truck belongs to is asked to reach out to the Oregon Police Department at 419-698-7064 or Oregon City Schools at 419-698-6026.

OREGON, Ohio — Oregon City Schools has filed a police report after a truck drove onto a grass playground at the Wynn Learning Center on Bay Shore Road and did donuts, causing "substantial damage" overnight Tuesday, the district said in a Facebook post.

Anyone who knows who the truck belongs to is asked to reach out to the Oregon Police Department at 419-698-7064 or Oregon City Schools at 419-698-6026.

More pictures of the truck are in the Facebook post below:

At 12:45 a.m. on Tuesday, August 1, 2023, this truck drove onto the playground at the Wynn Learning Center (old Wynn... Posted by Oregon City Schools on Tuesday, August 1, 2023

