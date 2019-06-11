LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — A student of Oregon City Schools was hit by a car while running to the bus Wednesday morning.

The school says the student's injuries don't appear to be life-threatening.

However, this serves as a reminder to drivers to pay attention in areas where school buses are picking up and dropping off students.

The school also says it is important for parents and students to have students in their designated safety spots at the appointed times.

"By working together, we can keep our children safe," Oregon City Schools said in a Facebook post.