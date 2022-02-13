Orchid Show at the Toledo Zoo is in full bloom

Many show goers are shocked at how many different orchids there are.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The annual Orchid Show at the Toledo Zoo is back and lots people are braving the winter cold to take it in for the first time.

"We're ready for some flowers and we're ready for spring already," said Barbara Triggs. "And gee, we have a couple more months before that arrives."

Crowds of people have gathered this weekend, all to check out the Toledo Zoo in full bloom.

The ProMedica Museum of Natural History and Aquarium is covered floor to ceiling with the vibrant colors and delightful scents of rare and exotic orchids from around the world.

Most of which, haven't been seen by the average person.

"I'm seeing a number of them that I haven't seen before," said orchid enthusiast Kimberly Ramirez. "It's beautiful and it's really well-done here."

Which is a common theme for the annual Orchid Show. Many spectators are shocked at just how wide this floral range is.

The zoo is displaying more than 1,700 different orchids in the show.

"Just seeing the variety of orchids is cool. I didn't realize there were so many species, shapes, sizes and colors," said Jean Coffield. "It's pretty cool."

A lot of visitors are capturing pictures of the rare sights, while others are leaving with a teaching lesson.

"I like to grow different flowers and orchids have been the ones I haven't been able to grow successfully," said Ramirez. "So, I'm hoping that looking at these, maybe get some tips on how to make mine grow better."

If you can't make it out to the Orchid Show, don't sweat. You can order your very own from the virtual Plant Sale that's going on now.

The Toledo Zoo's Orchid Show runs from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. You can catch the flowers on display through February 27th.