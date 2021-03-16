Operators of Monroeville dietary supplement manufacturer to plead guilty

MONROEVILLE, Ohio — The operators of a dietary supplement manufacturing company in Monroeville and Canton intend to plead guilty in federal court.
Shaun Cotterill and Michael Sanor were charged as members, trustees and operators of Genesis Herb LLC, a dietary manufacturer and distributor.
Cotterill is charged with three counts of failure to allow an FDA inspection, one count of introduction of adulterated food and one count of failure to register a food manufacturing facility. Sanor is charged with one count of introduction of adulterated food and one count of failure to register a food manufacturing facility.
FDA investigators obtained a warrant for inspection in 2016, 2017, and 2018, and on each occasion, were denied access to the facilities.