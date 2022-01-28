Operation Surprise Attack | How a local nanny is helping encourage kids who are fighting the toughest battle

Lisa Fulton created an organization that makes cards to give to kids who are battling sickness, but the organization is hoping to do much more.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Operation Surprise Attack is what a local nanny thought up 16 years ago - and since then she has not stopped.

Lisa Fulton is a local nanny that has a love for all children. Her nephew, who has spina bifida, inspired her to come up with the brilliant idea and call it Operation Surprise Attack.

This Mission has encouraged more than 100 children with thousands of handmade cards wishing them well from across the United States.

Countless schools, sports teams, youth groups, and churches fell in love with the idea and have made cards to encourage children who are stuck in hospitals battling diseases.

Now through February 28th is your chance to help her mission and make a Valentine’s Day card or buy one. This will spread smiles and encouragement to these children who are dealing with rare health conditions.

Lisa Fulton’s Mission does not stop with just cards, she hopes to include more kids in the card-making process and invite many more families with sick children to be a part of the Operation Surprise Attack family.

“A lot of our kids travel to and from treatment centers in other cities like up in Ann Arbor and they also go to Cincinnati, Columbus and Cleveland area. So what we try to do is give them gas cards and we give them food cards, and hopefully, when we start raising enough money, we will be able to start helping them with medical bills or just regular expenses that they might be having trouble with at that current time,” said Lisa Fulton, founder of Operation Surprise Attack