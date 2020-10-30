Operation Red-Zone returns over Halloween weekend to prosecute illegal firearm ownership and usage

“During that weekend, six firearms were seized, the number of persons shot in the City of Toledo decreased by 83% compared to the same time last year, and there were no homicides reported," said Chief George Kral in a press release issued by the Department of Justice. "I am looking forward to this weekend’s partnership to detect and arrest those who are illegally carrying firearms in our city. Our overarching goal in this team effort is to prevent offenders from disrupting the peace our residents deserve while continuing to make Toledo a safe and secure community for people to thrive in.”