Operation Red-Zone returns over Halloween weekend to prosecute illegal firearm ownership and usage

TOLEDO, Ohio — A joint effort between local, state and federal law enforcement to fight violent crime and combat the rise of gun violence is returning to Toledo over the Halloween weekend.
On Thursday, U.S. Attorney Justin Herdman, Toledo Police Chief George Kral and ATF Special Agent in Charge Roland Herndon announced "Operation Red-Zone" will be active in Toledo during the Halloween holiday weekend.
From Friday, Oct. 30 through the morning of Monday, Nov. 2, law enforcement agents with the ATF, DEA, FBI, U.S. Marshals and Toledo police will work together to pursue federal charges against individuals illegally possessing firearms.
Operation Red-Zone aims to deter gun violence and the use of firearms during other offenses, like drug trafficking.
The first Operation Red-Zone in Toledo took place over the Labor Day weekend.
“During that weekend, six firearms were seized, the number of persons shot in the City of Toledo decreased by 83% compared to the same time last year, and there were no homicides reported," said Chief George Kral in a press release issued by the Department of Justice. "I am looking forward to this weekend’s partnership to detect and arrest those who are illegally carrying firearms in our city. Our overarching goal in this team effort is to prevent offenders from disrupting the peace our residents deserve while continuing to make Toledo a safe and secure community for people to thrive in.”