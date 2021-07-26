Operation Clean Sweep aims to reduce gun violence in Toledo

Since Jan. 1, there have been 1,209 shooting incidents with 174 people shot in the city of Toledo. Toledo police and the ATF are conducting Operation Clean Sweep.

TOLEDO, Ohio — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from the violence reduction effort in May of this year.

So far in 2021, the city of Toledo has experienced 1,209 shooting incidents and 174 people have been shot in the city.

In response to incidents of violent crime, a combined federal, state and local partnership starts Friday with the goal of reducing gun violence.

Toledo Police Chief George Kral along with Roland H. Herndon, Jr., special agent in charge for ATF’s Columbus Field Division, on Monday announced a second Operation Clean Sweep.

Operation Clean Sweep starts Friday and runs through to Sunday.

According to a news release, Operation Clean Sweep will seek "to pursue federal charges, where applicable, against individuals who are prohibited under federal law from possessing firearms, or who otherwise use firearms in a violent crime or drug trafficking offense."

“We are in an era where people are quick to use firearms to settle their differences. These people do not think about the long-term consequences on not just themselves, but their community as well. It is our goal to take these illegal firearms out of the hands of those who will cause pain and suffering in our city,” Kral said in a statement.