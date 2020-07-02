TOLEDO, Ohio — Believe it or not, baseball season is on deck already and the Toledo Mud Hens have big plans lined up for opening day.

In fact, they plan to throw the biggest Opening Day pregame party in Fifth Third Field history...and of course they want you to be apart of it.

Only 500 seats will be released, but you can guarantee your spot when Opening Day tickets go on sale for $18 Friday, February 7 at 10 a.m.

Opening Day is scheduled for Thursday, April 16.

Gates to Hensville Park and the ballpark concourse open at 1 p.m

Those attending will be entertained with live music throughout the ballpark and in Hensville.

Drink specials, beer bats, spiked chocolate and $2 hot dogs will be served from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Guests will also be able to check out Holy Toledo Ballpark Pub which is newly renovated houses the largest outdoor bar at Fifth Third Field.

For $70 guests can also attend Tito's Vodka Opening Day Rooftop part.

You can purchase your tickets by calling 419-725-HENS or online here.

