Everything you need to know for Mud Hens Opening Day

Check out our opening day guide for Tuesday.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The above video originally aired Tuesday.

Opening Day baseball is back in Toledo this year, and the city that loves the start of each Mud Hens season can celebrate fully again after two years of COVID-19 health restrictions.

“Fans can experience the things they are used to on a typical opening day - we’re really so excited,” Mud Hens General Manager Erik Ibsen said.

In 2020, traditional Opening Day was canceled because of the pandemic. Instead the Mud Hens hosted what they called a virtual opening day, inviting fans to participate via social media and share videos of themselves singing the national anthem or performing ceremonial first pitches from their own yards.

Last year the pandemic continued to throw curve balls as the Mud Hens had to delay opening day from April 6 to May 4 and also started the season with limited capacity at Fifth Third Field, only selling about 30 percent of its seats for each game.

By June 8, however, Fifth Third Field was allowed to be filled to full capacity and the Mud Hens celebrated what they called Opening Week to welcome back fans.

This year, starting with Opening Day on Tuesday, April 5, the Mud Hens are back with a full schedule of games and no coronavirus restrictions.

Here's what you need to know for Opening Day and the rest of the 2022 Mud Hens season:

Tickets

As of Tuesday, slightly fewer than 1,000 tickets remain. You can purchase tickets here.

Schedule

The Mud Hens have 75 home games scheduled at Fifth Third Field this year. Check out the dates for those, as well as the away games, on the team's schedule.

Parking

FanPark is the official parking authority for the Mud Hens. There are two fully staffed locations nearby - under the Glass City Center off Monroe Street and the surface lot at the corner of Washington and Summit streets.

There are also 950 parking meters downtown and thousands of paid parking spaces at downtown garages and surface lots within a few blocks of the stadium. Prices vary.

New this year

New manager: Veteran manager Lloyd McClendon returns this year for his second stint with the Mud Hens. McClendon, who first managed in Toledo in 2016, will replace former manager Tom Prince, who led the 2021 Mud Hens to a 74-56 record and a division title.

New field: In December Fifth Third Field was home to Winterfest, featuring the Walleye playing on a hockey rink where the baseball park's infield usually is. Ground crews worked in February and March to replace the grass and get Fifth Third ready for baseball season.

New Jeep Fest jerseys: To celebrate Jeep Fest, Aug. 12-14, the Mud Hens will wear a new version of their popular Mud Crawlers jersey for the three games happening during Toledo's annual celebration of all things Jeep.



New fireworks schedule: While the Mud Hens typically have hosted multiple fireworks night promotions throughout the season, this year there will be just one. The one and only post-game fireworks show will be Sunday, July 3.

Returning favorites

Toledo Mud Hounds dog-friendly nights: Every Tuesday night, beginning May 24, dogs are welcome at Fifth Third Field. Ticket proceeds on these nights will benefit the Toledo Humane Society and Lucas County Canine Care and Control.

Hensville Inflatable Theme Park: Inflatable games, a bounce house, and more will return to Hensville Park on June 12, June 26, July 24, July 31, Aug. 14 and Aug. 28. Admission to the inflatable theme park is free with a ticket to that day's Mud Hens game.