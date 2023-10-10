Open Arms launches mobile advocate program to focus on rural communities in Hancock County

The new mobile advocates will develop relationships with partners in rural Hancock County communities and meet domestic violence survivors where they feel safe.

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ohio — Sometimes the hardest part of getting out of a domestic violence situation is physically getting out of the house. Because of this, a new program in Hancock County is bringing an advocate to those in need.

The staff of Open Arms Domestic Violence and Rape Crisis Services knew there was a gap in services for individuals living in the more rural areas of Hancock County.

Which is why they have recently launched a mobile advocate program.

"We are sending advocates out to rural Hancock County. They'll be meeting with survivors, eliminating those barriers, meeting them in a safe space that is comfortable for the survivor, and providing them the same services that they would be able to access right here in Findlay," Ashley Ritz, executive director of Open Arms, said.

Two full-time advocates will take the services available in Findlay to those in need anywhere in Hancock County.

"It might eliminate those red flags that an offender might see, or if they have a piece of paper lying around, something like that the survivor does," Ritz said. "So, being able to really provide those services to where the survivor is, and where they're safe is the key to this."

Ritz says similar programs in Indiana and Iowa saw agencies double domestic violence clients, and quadruple sexual violence clients.

Janelle Fuller is one of those new mobile advocates. She says in previous jobs, she saw how barriers like transportation and child care completely stopped the process of some domestic violence survivors getting help or leaving their situation.

"So, we're hoping that we're able to reach that population of people so that they don't the extra thinking on their feet of 'okay, how can get there safely?'" Fuller said.

Open Arms is also holding a fundraiser, with matching funds from the Findlay-Hancock County Community Foundation to purchase a handicap-accessible van for client appointments and transportation.

"Serve as a mobile office and meeting space on wheels," Ritz said. "So that would be if a survivor doesn't have a safe space or maybe there isn't a good location in their area, we will have that in our mobile unit."

For more information on how to donate, visit the Open Arms Domestic Violence and Rape Crisis Services website at this link.