TOLEDO, Ohio — Only one house is left standing on a north Toledo block after an overnight vacant house fire.

The fire happened on Buckeye St. near Michigan St.

Toledo Fire crews say the boarded-up house was fully engulfed in flames when they arrived on scene and had to tear the remainder of the house down.

This same block was the scene for other multiple fires that destroyed several other vacant buildings.

There is now only one house left standing on the block.

The cause of the fire is unknown.