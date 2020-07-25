Something you will see 'Only in Toledo' - A bike, a lawn mower and over $53k later

What started as a cruel joke, has turned into praise and respect for one Toledo man who is showing us, hard work doesn't come cheap.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Lunch at Tony Packo's and visiting the Toledo Zoo are just some of the things that you'll find "Only In Toledo."

Another thing you'll only find in the Glass City is Lake Lawn Care Service.



You might have seen an image on social media with the caption "Only in Toledo," of a man who strapped on lawn supplies to his bike.

DeShawn Willis, is the man in the photo and is also the owner of Lake Lawn Care Service.

Deshawn came across the negative post on social media and didn't realize all the positive attention he would soon receive.

"You know she didn't know my situation and I'm not gonna sit here and shame her name in for it for it like that but I just wanted to say thank you because if it wasn't for her making that post I would've never synced it I would've never read shared it so just thank you very much," added DeShawn.

The post got so much attention, a short film maker from New York drove all the way to Toledo just to share DeShawn's story.

"He told me he was actually very inspired by the story so they moved him to come drive all the way from New York to come to Toledo and him to film this film two-and-a-half days," said DeShawn.

In the short film, Deshawn explained that he's only using his bike temporarily because his van broke and yet that didn't stop him from provide outstanding service to his clients.

"Shaping somebody's yard and beautifying somebody's yard could be a good way to get my artistic passion out and make a living at the same time," added DeShawn.

Now many in the nation are supporting Deshawn and even started a Go Fund Me page that surpassed the goal of $53,000.

With the money he e plans on getting a new truck and lawn equipment for his business.

"Everybody who donated and supported I love ya Mwahhh," said DeShawn.

For anyone who feels they're stuck in Toledo without any hope, Deshawn wants you to know, never give up on your dreams.

"May seem like there's no hope. It may seem like you can't do anything great but if you put your mind and you come up with that idea and get work it and believing in it I'm showing you I'm living proof right now right now that it can happen,” added DeShawn.