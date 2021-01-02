x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Toledo news, weather, traffic and sports | Toledo, Ohio, | wtol.com

Local

Online 'backdoor' used by 2,700 to schedule vaccinations in Michigan

Individuals who scheduled an appointment that way will be notified via email that their appointment has been cancelled.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020 file photo, a droplet falls from a syringe after a health care worker was injected with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in Providence, R.I. Some hospitals around the U.S. are facing complaints about favoritism and line-jumping after their board members and donors received COVID-19 vaccinations or offers for the prized inoculations. In Rhode Island, Attorney General Peter Neronha opened an inquiry after reports that two hospital systems offered their board members vaccinations. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)

ROYAL OAK, Mich. — Michigan’s largest health care provider has canceled COVID-19 vaccine appointments for about 2,700 people after learning they jumped the line while registering online. 

Beaumont Health said Sunday that it has determined a user publicly shared an unauthorized pathway for scheduling. Individuals who scheduled an appointment that way will be notified via email that their appointment has been cancelled.

It says the issue will not affect properly scheduled vaccine appointments. Personal medical records were not compromised, and users were not able to access hospital records.

Related Articles

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.

 