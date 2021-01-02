Individuals who scheduled an appointment that way will be notified via email that their appointment has been cancelled.

ROYAL OAK, Mich. — Michigan’s largest health care provider has canceled COVID-19 vaccine appointments for about 2,700 people after learning they jumped the line while registering online.

Beaumont Health said Sunday that it has determined a user publicly shared an unauthorized pathway for scheduling. Individuals who scheduled an appointment that way will be notified via email that their appointment has been cancelled.

It says the issue will not affect properly scheduled vaccine appointments. Personal medical records were not compromised, and users were not able to access hospital records.

