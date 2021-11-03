Bars eager to celebrate St. Patrick's Day after COVID put them on pause a year ago

Ed Beczynski, the owner of The Blarney in downtown Toledo says the celebration will be different than usual, but they plan for it to be bigger than last year.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A year into the pandemic and bars and restaurants are eagerly awaiting to celebrate St. Patrick's day better than the last.

For the Blarney Irish Pub downtown and Ye Olde Cock n' Bull down the street the holiday is huge but it's a fine line welcoming the partiers and still keeping order.

"Door opens, the Irish music playing. Seeing people smiling again and eating and drinking. that what we're about. An Irish pub," said Ed Beczynski, the owner of The Blarney Irish Pub.

"St. Patrick's day is one of our biggest events next to opening day. It's very big for the Blarney. Luckily they allow us to close the street and we kind of get to coincide with a party with them which is awesome," added Sarah Mettler, the general manager of Ye Olde Cock n' Bull.

But luck wasn't on their side last year when COVID-19 took over the world.

"There's days that you remember. Birthdays and 9/11 and those are all important days. But March 15th for me and us is a huge day cause that was when the governor, that Sunday afternoon announced that restaurants and bars were being shut down for dine-in," said Beczynski.

But with the order lifted now, customers can come back inside.

There won't be a tent out on the street this year, but you'll be able to celebrate in the street.

Security will be watching for mask-wearing and social distancing.

"On Wednesday we are gonna have about 10 heaters out there. With the high-top tables next to them to keep people heated if it's chilly outside. Again we will have our patio window open serving outside," said Mettler.

"A little different this year. We've met with the city and we talked with them and the health department and we came to the conclusion that you know even if we put a tent up, we have to have the sides open. It's probably not good to get that amount of people together. Not yet," said Beczynski.

The Blarney will open at 6 a.m on that day and will be taking reservations for that day three hours in advance.

Both it and Ye Olde Cock n Bull opening at noon, are starting their St Paddy's Day this weekend with different events and opening early on the big day.

"Almost feeling that same excitement that almost like our first St. Patrick's day once again," said Beczynski.

The city is planning to close down North Huron Street between the Blarney and Ye Olde Cock n' Bull.