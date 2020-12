Crews say the fire started in the basement.

HOLLAND, Ohio — One person was taken to the hospital after a house fire in Holland early Tuesday morning.

The fire happened in the 400 block of Danesmoor Rd. just off of Hill and McCord around 3:15 a.m.

The Springfield Township Fire Department says one person was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation after a fire started in the basement.

No one else was injured. Fire crews say the smoke detectors in the home were working.