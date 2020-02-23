HOLLAND, Ohio — Firefighters from multiple departments had to put out a house fire on Holloway Rd. in Holland on Saturday night.

The fire started around 6:30 p.m.

Firefighters say one person had to be taken to the hospital but it is unclear the extent of their injuries.

It’s believed that six people live in the home.

Firefighters say the fire started upstairs and was confined to the upstairs which was extensively damaged.

The Red Cross was being called in case the residents of the house need help.

All of the Springfield Twp. Fire and one mutual aid from Monclova Twp. Fire responded.

