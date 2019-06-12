TOLEDO, Ohio — At least one person was shot in central Toledo early Friday morning.
This happened around 1:30 a.m. on the 1100 block of Indiana Avenue.
Police have confirmed that the victim sustained non-life threatening injuries.
At this time, it is unclear if anyone else was shot as a result of the incident.
Currently, there are no suspects are in custody.
If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.
We will continue to keep you updated.
