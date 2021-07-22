One person taken to the hospital after a south Toledo apartment fire

Fire crews believe the fire started in the kitchen, and urge people to use extra caution while in the kitchen.

TOLEDO, Ohio — One person was taken to the hospital by life squad after a fire at a south Toledo apartment building early Thursday morning.

The fire happened on the first floor of the Arbor Landing apartments. The condition of the person taken to the hospital is unknown at this time.

Fire crews believe the fire started in the kitchen and urge people to take extra caution while in the kitchen and have an extra fire extinguisher on hand, as even a small fire like this sent someone to the hospital.

The fire didn't spread to any of the other units in the apartment building, but everyone was evacuated as a safety precaution. There are about 12 units in the building.