One person was taken to the hospital after an apartment fire in Maumee Monday morning.

Their condition is unknown at this time.

The fire happened on Wayne St. around 7:30 a.m.

Toledo Fire & Rescue crews say that three other people were also in the apartment at the time of the fire, but they made it out safely.

The fire started on the second floor of the apartment.