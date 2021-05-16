Man shot, killed at Sleepy Hollow Park Sunday evening at vigil for another shooting victim

The man was shot at a vigil being held for a victim who was killed in a Sunday morning shooting at the Spotlight Lounge.

TOLEDO, Ohio — One person was killed in a shooting at Sleepy Hollow Park in west Toledo Sunday evening.

Toledo police say 24-year-old John Graves was suffering from at least one gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

A second victim, 19-year-old Corion Grace, was also taken to the hospital by a friend after being shot in the hand.

Police say Graves was attending a vigil at the park for Armonte Rodgers who was murdered earlier in the day in a shooting at the Spotlight Lounge.

The shooting is under investigation. Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.