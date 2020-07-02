TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo dispatch says Toledo police are investigating a shooting after one person was shot in north Toledo.
The shooting happened in the 600 block of Russell Street near Stickney Avenue.
The shooting victim's condition is unknown.
Notifications can be turned off anytime in the browser settings.
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo dispatch says Toledo police are investigating a shooting after one person was shot in north Toledo.
The shooting happened in the 600 block of Russell Street near Stickney Avenue.
The shooting victim's condition is unknown.