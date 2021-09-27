One person is in critical condition, 2 others injured after Glenwood shooting

One person is in critical condition and two others were injured after a shooting in east Toledo Sunday morning.

The shooting happened in the 3300 block of Glenwood around 6:57 a.m.

Toledo Police say they responded to the scene for a Shot Spotter alert and found 23-year-old Sam McBride in a nearby field suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

McBride was taken to the hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

Police say while they were at the scene of the shooting, 55-year-old Halloran Williams-McBride and 35-year-old Norbert McBride walked into the hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds related to the Glenwood shooting.