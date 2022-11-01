One dead, others hurt at the scene of a building fire in east Toledo early Tuesday morning.

Crews are active on the scene of an early Tuesday morning fire and crime scene at the corner of Starr Avenue and East Broadway Street.

TOLEDO, Ohio — One person is dead at the scene of a building fire at a 10 unit complex on the intersection of Starr Avenue and East Broadway Street.

Multiple other people were found hurt on the scene.

One person was found inside the building with gunshot wounds, additionally, another person jumped from a second-story window, both of those individuals were transported to St Vincent Medical center to be treated. Two other people were rescued by both police and fire crews. The condition of these four people is unknown at this time.

A fire call was received at 3:35 Tuesday morning for 1001 Starr Avenue. Fire crews arrived to heavy smoke coming from the building. However, it is unclear what started the fire.

The intersection at Starr and Broadway is still blocked off.