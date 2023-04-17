x
One person injured after Monday morning house fire

Credit: WTOL 11

CLAY CENTER, Ohio — One person suffered burn injuries after their home caught on fire Monday morning.

Firefighters received a call around 5:45 a.m. for a fire in the 3-00 block of 5th Street in Clay Center near Genoa.

One person from the home was confirmed to have sustained minor burn injuries.

Firefighters on scene tell WTOL the fire started in the back utility room. Damage was contained to the back of the home. There were no working smoke alarm inside the home at the time of the fire.

The start of the fire is unknown. 

Allen-Clay, Northwood, Lake Township, Jerusalem Township and Harris Elmore fire departments assisted on scene.

