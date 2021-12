Shooting late Saturday night is under investigation by Toledo Police

Toledo police discovered a victim inside a vehicle that had driven off Byne road and into a wooded area near Swan Creek.

The vehicle appeared to be struck several times. The victim inside the car was hit by gunfire and transported to a hospital with unknown injuries.

Over a dozen casings were found at the corner on Byrne and Arlington.