TOLEDO, Ohio — One person escaped an early Thanksgiving morning house fire in central Toledo.

The fire happened around midnight on the 900 block of Pinewood Ave. near Hawley.

Officials say the fire was an accident, caused by clothes hanging near a heater in the home which caught fire.

The man woke up to smoke filling the house and was able to safely evacuate.

Crews were able to put out the fire without it spreading to any other homes.

The man is being assisted by the Red Cross.