One person is dead after a crash in Hancock County

Ohio State Highway Patrol says the investigation into the crash is ongoing

FINDLAY, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol says a person was killed in a crash on I.R. 75 Saturday evening.

Troopers say the person was heading west and walking across the southbound lanes of I.R. 75 before they were hit by three vehicles

A Ford Expedition, driven by 42-year-old Rochester Michigan man Philip Wood was traveling south on I.R. 75 and was the first vehicle to hit the pedestrian. A Ford Escape driven by 29-year-old Winston Salem, NC woman Kelsey Flanigan and a Ford Focus driven by 27-year-old Oregon, OH man Lucas Row were also traveling south on I.R. 75 before hitting the pedestrian.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Right now, their identity isn't being released until their family is notified.

The road was shut down for hours while Troopers worked to investigate the crash, it has since been reopened