SANDUSKY COUNTY, Ohio — One person was killed in a single-car crash in Sandusky County, west of Lakota High School.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said a pickup rolled over at county roads 32 and 11 at about 8 p.m. on Thursday.

The OSHP will not be releasing the name of the driver until after the family has been notified.