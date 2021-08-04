One person dead in Lucas Co. crash between pickup truck, semi

The crash happened on SR 2 at Veler in Jerusalem Twp. early Wednesday morning. The road will be closed until crews can clear the scene.

LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — A crash between a pickup truck and a semi left one person dead in Lucas Co. Wednesday morning.

The crash happened on State Route 2 at Veler Rd. in Jerusalem Twp. just before 1:30 a.m.

Officers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol say the pickup truck was heading north and the semi was heading south on SR 2 when the pickup truck went left of center and crashed into the semi.

Police say the driver of the pickup truck was killed in the crash; the driver of the semi was not injured.

HAZMAT materials were closed due to the crash. The EPA is on the way to the scene.

SR 2 at 579 is closed in both directions until crews can clear the scene. SR 2 is also closed at Bono Curve.

ODOT has set up road closure signs at SR 2 at Elliston Rd. and SR 2 at Veler Rd.