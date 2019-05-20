TOLEDO, Ohio — One person is dead after a house fire in west Toledo Sunday night.

The fire happened in the 1200 block of Elysian near Dorr Street around 11 p.m.

Crews say the fire was on the side of the house when they arrived and they had trouble making entry because the house was cluttered.

Sterling Rahe of the Toledo Fire Department says they encountered a "heavy hoarding situation."

"Neighbors reported that there is an elderly gentleman that lives there, so we started searching the structure very quickly and again encountered that hoarding situation, it was hard to sift through that," Rahe said.

When crews were able to knock down the flames and get inside, they found an older man deceased about ten feet inside the front door on the first floor.

Crews say the house had no electricity and was in poor living conditions.

Fire investigators and detectives were on the scene for several hours looking for the cause of the fire.

Neighbors say they are heartbroken and described the man as "kind" and said everyone in the neighborhood loved him.

They say he was known for riding his bike and sitting on his front porch every day, and has been living in the home for a long time.