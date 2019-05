TOLEDO, Ohio — One person is dead after a shooting in central Toledo Monday evening.

The shooting happened on the 1500 block of Buckingham a little after 6 p.m.

Police arrived to the scene to find 47-year-old Leonard Tucker suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

Police say Tucker was treated at the scene and taken to the hospital where he later died.

The shooting is under investigation.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.