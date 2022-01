Police took another person involved into custody

TOLEDO, Ohio — Early Saturday morning shooting occurred in west Toledo sending one man to the hospital and another into custody.

Police say the gunfight took place on Stickney Ave between Booth ave and E Hudson St.

According to police two men were chasing each other around in the street until one mad sustain a gunshot wound. Over 20 shots were fired.

None of the shots are thought to be fatal at this time.