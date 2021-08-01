One man is still missing from boating rescue in Monroe Township on Sunday Morning

Two men were rescued and the search continues

MONROE CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Update: Divers have removed a body that was found from search efforts and has not been identified nor confirmed if it is the missing man.

Two men were rescued during a boating search in Monroe Township early Sunday morning; one man is still missing.

Early Sunday morning at approximately 12:10 a.m., Monroe County Sheriffs Department became aware of a situation involving boaters in Monroe Township off of La Plaisance Creek in Bolles Harbor. Multiple agencies responded, including the department's dive team.

Two men were rescued during search efforts while one man remains missing. The search continues with multiple agencies alongside Monroe County Sheriffs Dive Team.

The identity of the three men are unknown. The current condition of the two rescued men is unknown. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department has yet to identify a reason for the men to have been in the water.