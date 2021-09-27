One man shot at the Docks early Monday morning

The man's condition is unknown at this time.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Police say one man was shot at the Docks around 4:30 a.m. Monday

Police say the victim was found in the parking lot at International Park suffering from at least one gunshot wound to his upper body..

He was taken to the hospital by life squad where his condition is unknown.

Our WTOL 11 crew at the scene saw two men in handcuffs being detained by police; they are not suspects at this time.