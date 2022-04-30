Friday morning crash in Delta kills one

37-year-old Ryan Sexton was killed Friday morning on US Route 20A at State Route 109.

DELTA, Ohio — A man is dead following a fatal crash on US Route 20A at State Route 109 in the Village of Delta in Fulton County.

The crash occurred early on Friday at approximately 2:40 a.m.

Ryan Sexton, 37, of Wauseon was driving a pickup truck westbound on US Route 20A when he struck a semi being driven by Joshua Roth, 26, of Wauseon who was traveling southbound on State Route 109.

Mr. Roth did not sustain any injuries as a result of the crash. Sexton was pronounced dead at the scene.

Safety belts were being used at the time of the crash. Alcohol does not appear to be a factor.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, Delta Police Department, Wauseon Police Department and Delta Community Fire Department.