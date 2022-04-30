Friday morning crash in Delta kills one

DELTA, Ohio — A man is dead following a fatal crash on US Route 20A at State Route 109 in the Village of Delta in Fulton County.
The crash occurred early on Friday at approximately 2:40 a.m.
Ryan Sexton, 37, of Wauseon was driving a pickup truck westbound on US Route 20A when he struck a semi being driven by Joshua Roth, 26, of Wauseon who was traveling southbound on State Route 109.
Mr. Roth did not sustain any injuries as a result of the crash. Sexton was pronounced dead at the scene.
Safety belts were being used at the time of the crash. Alcohol does not appear to be a factor.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, Delta Police Department, Wauseon Police Department and Delta Community Fire Department.
The crash remains under investigation.