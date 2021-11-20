One man killed in crash in Frenchtown Township, Michigan

Monroe County Sheriff Department says the crash occurred late Friday night

MONROE COUNTY, Michigan — According to the Monroe County Sheriff Department, a one-vehicle fatal crash occurred late Friday night in Frenchtown Township, Michigan.

A 2007 GMC Gray Sierra, driven by 38-year-old Randell Letellier, was traveling eastbound on Nadeau road at a high rate of speed before losing control and going off the roadway. The vehicle then landed in a ditch and continued to move eastbound through the ditch before striking two utility poles. After the second utility pole, the vehicle came to rest.

Mr. Leteillier was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was ejected from the vehicle. He was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Monroe County Sheriffs say excessive speed appears to be a factor in the crash. It is unknown whether intoxicating substances were involved.