HOLLAND, Ohio — One man is dead after crashing into a tree Sunday evening in Holland.

The crash happened around 7:43 p.m. on Angola near King Road.

Ohio Troopers say 70-year-old Gary Fisher was driving eastbound on Angola when he went off the south side of the road and struck a tree.

Fisher was taken by ambulance to the University of Toledo Medical Center. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Law enforcement said alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash.

This is an on-going investigation.