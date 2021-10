Toledo police say the driver of the car drove off the roadway and struck a tree head-on.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A man is in the hospital after a crash at Matzinger Road and Stickney Avenue early Sunday morning in north Toledo.

Toledo police say the driver of the car drove off the roadway and struck a tree head-on. The driver was then ejected through the windshield.

The man was moving and talking when he was being transported to the hospital. His current condition is unknown at this time.