One man dead after ATV crash in Wood County

PORTAGE, Ohio — A man is dead following an ATV crash in Wood County early Sunday morning.

The Wood County Sheriff's Office investigated the incident around 3:30 a.m. in the 7000 block of Cloverdale Road in Portage Township. Curtis Helman, 19, of Brunswick, Ohio, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff's office says the driver was north of the intersection of Jerry City Road when he struck a ditch bank.