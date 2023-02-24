One man, dog escape house fire in south Toledo Friday morning

The man was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. His dog was also found safe.

TOLEDO, Ohio — An early morning house fire in south Toledo leaves one man hospitalized Friday.

Toledo Fire & Rescue responded just before 6 a.m. to a call about a home on fire on Spencer Street. One man was inside the home when the fire first started.

The man was already out of the home when fire crews arrived. He was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. The man's dog was also found safe.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.