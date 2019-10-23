OREGON, Ohio — Fassett Junior High has decided to take on Red Ribbon Week in an exciting way. School leaders have added a spirit week and a bit of friendly competition.

Over the next seven school days, students will have conversations about alcohol, tobacco and other drug prevention. Teachers said they have even added vaping as part of their awareness conversations.

The goal of these new additions is to help make the students want to be involved.

"A lot of times, the kids get used to sitting in a classroom and hearing us talk about 'don't do this, don't do that.' We wanted to get them involved a little bit and get them thinking about it," teacher, Nichole Clapsaddle said.

The theme for the first day is "Redder is Better" where the students were encouraged to have something red on.

"Wearing red is just something that we do to embrace, if we're wearing red we're going to help people keep a drug free life," eighth grader, Courtney Miller said.

Other theme days include "Crazy Hair Day, "Mustache Day" and "Crazy Sock Day" where the students will learn new drug facts in a fun way. Participation also helps in the competition tally.

The principal said all the tallies earned this week will go toward the total for the team or house that has the most points and at the end of the year, they will win a grand prize.

RELATED: Local cross country runner speaks out after being disqualified for wearing her hijab

RELATED: Local high students learn Finances 101 at BGSU