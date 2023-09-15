One killed in west Toledo crash

Deandre Boykin, 23, was killed in the crash on Dorr Street Thursday afternoon when he hit another car making a U-turn, according to a Toledo police report.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A Toledo man was killed in a crash in west Toledo Thursday afternoon, according to Toledo police.

Deandre Boykin, 23, was traveling eastbound on Dorr Street toward Towerview Boulevard when he hit Tomisha Collier, 48, who was traveling westbound on Dorr and making a U-turn at Towerview to then go eastbound on Dorr, according to Toledo police report.

Collier was not injured in the crash, according to the report.

The circumstances of the crash are unknown and it is under investigation, the report says.

