One killed in three-semi crash in Williams County

Tony Sandhal, 54, of Osseo, Michigan, suffered fatal injuries when his semi truck was struck head-on by another semi truck Friday morning on U.S. Route 6

WILLIAMS COUNTY, Ohio — One person was killed in a crash involving three semi trucks on U.S. Route 6 in Williams County Friday morning.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a semi truck driven by Timothy Morgan, 42, of Walbridge, was traveling eastbound on U.S. 6 when he drove left of center and sideswiped another semi truck. Morgan's vehicle then struck another semi truck driven by Tony Sandhal, 54, of Osseo, Michigan, head-on.

Sandhal suffered fatal injuries at the scene and Morgan was airlifted to a hospital with serious injuries, OSHP said. Both Sandhal and Morgan's semis caught fire after the crash. The driver of the third semi was not injured.

The crash is under investigation.

The roadway was closed for approximately 10 hours and has since reopened, OSHP said.

