One injured in single-vehicle crash on I-75 S early Wednesday

All lanes are back open on I-75 Southbound near Stickney Ave. following a crash Wednesday morning. The driver was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Part of I-75 is back open following a major single-vehicle crash that resulted in injuries early Wednesday.

The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. and briefly shut down the Southbound lanes near the Stickney Avenue exit, as well as the entrance ramp from I-280 North while the accident was cleared.

Toledo police tell WTOL the driver of an SUV slammed into the concrete barrier.

The driver was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. What caused the driver to crash is still under investigation.

