Person hospitalized after car collides with ATV in central Toledo early Thursday

TOLEDO, Ohio — At least one person was injured following a crash involving a car and an ATV in central Toledo early Thursday morning.

The crash happened around 1:15 a.m. on Clinton near Bancroft Street. It's unclear if the victim hospitalized was in the car or on the ATV at the time of the collision.

WTOL 11 crews witnessed at least one person handcuffed at the scene.

Police have faced several problems before with illegal ATV and dirt bike driving within the City of Toledo.

This is a developing story.