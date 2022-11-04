x
One found dead in Perrysburg Township fire late Thursday

Perrysburg Fire fighters were able to contain the blaze to just one apartment unit. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
PERRYSBURG, Ohio — A late night fire in Perrysburg Township has left one person dead Thursday.

The fire broke out at the Titleist Club Apartments located on Mandell Road around 10:30 p.m.

Perrysburg Fire fighters were able to contain the blaze to just one apartment unit. We’re told that the cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Power to the building where the fire occurred was turned off.

The coroner arrived on scene around midnight.

This is a developing story. We will continue to bring you the latest information as it becomes available. 

