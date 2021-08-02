One dead in central Toledo hit-and-run

Toledo police are looking for the driver who fled the scene.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A 70-year-old is dead after being hit by a vehicle in central Toledo late Sunday night.

Police say the pedestrian was hit at Dorr St. and City Park around 11:30 p.m. by a driver headed westbound on Dorr St.

The driver then fled the scene.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital where they were later pronounced dead. Police are withholding the name of the victim until their family can be notified.