Ohio Turnpike crash leaves one dead early Wednesday

The incident happened on the westbound side of the turnpike near mile marker 67.

WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — One person was killed after a crash on the Ohio Turnpike overnight in Wood County.

The incident happened just before 2 a.m. on the westbound side of the turnpike near mile marker 67. The driver of a cargo van crashed into the back of a semi which was parked on the shoulder of the road.

The victim was trapped inside the van and needed to be extricated by the Lake Township Fire Department.

The driver of the cargo van was pronounced dead on scene.

