LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio — Crews are investigating a fatal crash involving a minivan and a commercial vehicle in Lorain County on Wednesday.

This happened near the westbound exit ramp from the Ohio Turnpike to Baumhart Road.

A preliminary investigation determined that the commercial vehicle was headed westbound when it veered off the right side of the road, went through a grass gore and hit an embankment before vaulting over the lanes and striking a minivan. The vehicle came to rest in a ditch on the side of the road before catching fire with the driver trapped inside.

The driver of the commercial vehicle was identified as 50-year-old Jeffery Jerome Felder of South Carolina. Felder died as a result of his injuries.

The driver of the minivan was identified as 40-year-old William Bourg of Olmstead Falls, with passengers 45-year-old Emma Yates-Bourg and two juveniles.

Police say Yates-Bourg was seriously injured and taken to the hospital.

Bourg and the two juveniles were not seriously injured.

The crash is under investigation. Police do not believe that alcohol, drugs or speed played a part in the crash.

